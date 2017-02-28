Today is Last Day for VITA Preparation Drop-Off

Today is the last day for taxpayers to receive help with income taxes as part of the VITA program. VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance; it allows individuals to drop off their tax information for help by trained volunteers.

The VITA program is overseen in Knox County by the United Way of Knox County. United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill says the number of tax forms in the VITA program has already exceeded last year’s numbers…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/28054935/NEW0000_Mark-Hill-cut-1_oq...-VOLUNTEER-BASED_0-00-12.251.mp3

Hill says the volunteer-based program is based on making accurate tax returns for each filer…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/28054941/NEW0001_Hill-cut-2_oq...-WORK-DONE-POSSIBLE_0-00-13.740.mp3

W-2 forms–and any other supplemental tax information– must be dropped off today at the Knox County Public Library.