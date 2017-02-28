Vincennes Schools Receive Grant to Study Need for Guidance Counselors

The Vincennes Community Schools have received a $30 Thousand dollar grant from the Lilly Foundation to study the need for elementary school guidance councilors within the local system. Dave Hill says VCSC is one of 290 school corporations in the state to receive the first level of the grant. Between now and May 19th a committee will develop a plan for the councilors and apply for the second round of the grant. If awarded that round, the four public elementary schools would receive funds for councilors from Lilly for the next five years. Currently the elementary schools have no guidance councilors.

The School Board recognized two team members last night. Kelly Hawkins was recognized for her 25 years as a custodian in the schools with the last ten years being assigned to Lincoln High School. Dr. Chrissy Lange was recognized for her efforts with students during the last 16 years as a teacher with the Vincennes Schools. She is currently the lead Title One Teacher at Vigo Elementary.