VPD Arrest Illinois Man on Public Intoxication Charge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Geneva, Illinois man this morning near the intersection of Hart Street and Kimmel Road.

Officers found 58 year-old Brad Koenig (KAY-nee) allegedly intoxicated at the location. Koenig was charged with public intoxication; he was booked into Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Washington man late yesterday afternoon on a single charge of theft.

City Police found and arrested 29 year-old Preston Madison in the 15-hundred block of Hart Street. Madison was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.