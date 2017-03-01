Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Elnora Man on Drunk Driving Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Elnora man Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, and OWI Endangerment.

26-year-old Zane Abbott is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 40-year-old Kelly Jo Purcell of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

Purcell was released from jail on $5,000 bond.

192 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.