The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Elnora man Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, and OWI Endangerment.
26-year-old Zane Abbott is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Washington Police arrested 40-year-old Kelly Jo Purcell of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.
Purcell was released from jail on $5,000 bond.
192 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.
Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Elnora Man on Drunk Driving Charge
