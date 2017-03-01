LHS, South Knox Move On in Sectional Play

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Opened Up Post Season Play With A 48-43 Win Over Southridge At The Washington Class 3a Sectional Last Night. The Alices Led 10-7 At The End Of One. Were Up 23-19 At The Half. The Two Teams Were Tied At 35 Heading Into The Final Quarter. The Alices Knocked Down Some Big Free Throws Late In The Contest To Pull Away For The Win.

For The 9-15 Alices, Grant Oexmann Tossed In 16, Tate Shuckman Had 9 Points, Jaelan Cardinal Had 7 And Brayden Seger Added 6. The Alices Advance To Semi Final Action On Friday Night When They Take On Princeton In The Second Game On Friday. The First Game On Friday Will Match Jasper Against Pike Central. Jasper Advanced By Edging Washington 46-44.

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots Had Their Season Come To An End Last Night As They Fell To Loogootee, 43-29, At The North Daviess Class A Sectional. Colton Mousin Topped The Patriot Scoring With 14 Points. Rivet Finishes The Season With A 7-17 Record. Loogootee Improves To 19-7 And Will Play North Daviess On Friday Night In Semi Final Action.

The South Knox Spartans Started Post Season On The Right Foot As They Downed Eastern Greene, 56-40, At The Eastern Greene Class 2a Sectional. Gannon Bobe Led The Way For The 17-7 Spartans With 17 Points. Sam Downen Tossed In 11 And Nick Johnson And Brandon Fickling Added 8 Each. The Spartans Advance To The Second Semi Final Game On Friday Night When They Will Take On North Knox. The Other Semi Final Will Match Barr-reeve Against Mitchell. As Barr-reeve Moved On With A 37-34 Win Over Linton.

In Other Sectional Action Last Night:

At The Class 4a Evansville North Sectional, Evansville North Downed Evansville Central 76-66.

At The Boonville Class 3a Sectional, Mount Vernon Beat Boonville 56-51 And Evansville Bosse Dropped Gibson Southern 78-54.

At The Southridge Class 2a Sectional, Evansville Mater Dei Outlasted North Posey In Overtime 66-62 And Forest Park Beat Perry Central 58-44

At The White River Valley Class A Sectional, White River Valley Downed North Central 55-36 And Bloomfield Beat Clay City 48-38.

At The Wood Memorial Class A Sectional, Wood Memorial Rolled By Springs Valley 47-29 And Northeast Dubois Downed Cannelton 69-38

The Clark Middle School Swim Teams Were In Action Against Jasper, The Girls Team Lost 128-46 And The Boys Team Fell 112-54. Caleb Newman Finished First In The 50 Breast.