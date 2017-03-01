Mayor Yochum Hopes for Development Success Despite Loss of Tax Credits

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is keeping the faith, despite the failure to get state tax credits for a City re-development project. City officials learned late last week the River View project was not included in a state award of 19-point-seven million dollars for statewide housing development.

Yochum mentioned the decision in his State of the City address. Yochum says despite the state’s decision, he plans to keep pushing for ways to fund the redevelopment work…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/01055639/NEW0002_Joe-Yochum-grant-cut-1_oq...-SAME-GRANT_0-00-18.129.mp3

The River View project is being headed by architect Andy Myszak. Mayor Yochum knows despite the disappointment, he is confident that one way or another, the River View development will become a reality…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/01055641/NEW0003_Yochum-grant-cut-2_oq...-SOMEDAY_0-00-06.452.mp3

Myszak and City officials joined Vincennes downtown development group InVin to apply for the state funding.