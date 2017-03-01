Today is Opening Day for the campground at Ouabache Trails Park. The campground at the Knox County park is opening a month before its normal opening at the beginning of April.
Knox County Parks superintendent Rama Sobhani knows the warmer conditions this winter led to the early opening…
However, Sobhani says one main Parks service will not be available with the early opening…
More information on the camping season– and lot availability- is available by calling the Parks Department at 882-4316.
Opening Day of Camping Season Moved Up A Month to Today
Today is Opening Day for the campground at Ouabache Trails Park. The campground at the Knox County park is opening a month before its normal opening at the beginning of April.