Overnight Storms Cause Power Outages Across Area

Various communities in the area are reporting power outages so far today.

Win Energy REMC is reporting the most outages, with 381 customers without power in Pike County, and 326 in Gibson County. 104 WIN Energy REMC customers are without electricity in Knox County, and 26 more have lost power in Sullivan County.

Duke Energy reports 140 without power near Petersburg, with 89 customers affected in Princeton, and 44 more without electricity in Fort Branch. Duke Energy officials are not reporting any power outages at this time in Vincennes or Knox County.