Reward Offered in Vincennes Area Office Fires

Vincennes City Fire Department officials are seeking the public’s help in solving three fires determined to be intentionally set. The fires were allegedly set on Monday; they involved two vehicles and one house.

The house fire was to a vacant structure on Navajo Drive near the Vincennes Township Fire Department station in the Fort Knox subdivision. The other two were to vehicles on Crestview Drive, and near the intersection of Old U-S 41 and Old Fort Knox Road. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office say all three were caused by arson. The fires caused 30-thousand dollars in damage to the house, and an undetermined amount of damage to the vehicles.

Anyone with information on any of the fires should call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. A five-thousand dollar reward is being offered in the case.