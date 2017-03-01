Second and Niblack Intersection to Close March 13th

The Second and Niblack intersection will close on Monday, March 13th. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum made the announcement earlier today.

The closing can be for up to one year. The closing will be to re-align the intersection– along with work on the floodwall, nearby bridge, and the railroad crossing just north of the intersection.

The detour for the intersection will use Executive Boulevard, Sixth Street, and Minneapolis Avenue. A four-way stop will be installed March 13th at Second and Minneapolis to help handle the traffic flow.