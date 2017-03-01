Severe Weather Rip Through Area; Cooler Weather Behind It

Severe Thunderstorms moved thru the area through the night in front of a cold front set to strike the area today. Temperatures are forecast to fall to around 51 by 5 this afternoon; the temperature rose as high as 66 overnight.

Some severe weather struck the area late last night. The biggest area of damage was reported along the suspected path of a tornado from Northern White County thru Posey and into Gibson Counties in Indiana. Officials at times had I-64 Closed near the Indiana/Illinois State Line and US 41 Closed near Fort Branch due to storm damage. National Weather Service Meteorologists will be in the area today to survey damage. The line of storms also triggered tornado warnings in northern Knox County last night. However, no storm-related damage was reported to that area.