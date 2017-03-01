UPDATE: Investigators Continue Looking into Explosive Device Fire at KC Probation Department

City, County and State investigators are lookinginto a suspicious fire that happened this morning at the Knox County Probation Office.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris describes what firemen saw when they first arrived at the Probation Office…
Morris says investigators were called in after firemen found a suspicious explosive device in the Probation office…
No dollar amount of damage has been released at this time; no one has been arrested in the incident so far. Anyone with information on the fire, or incidents leading to the fire, should call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-382-4628. Officials have not said if the Probation office fire is connected with three fires intentionally set near Vincennes on Monday.