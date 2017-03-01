UPDATE: Investigators Continue Looking into Explosive Device Fire at KC Probation Department

City, County and State investigators are lookinginto a suspicious fire that happened this morning at the Knox County Probation Office.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris describes what firemen saw when they first arrived at the Probation Office…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/01120450/NEW0004_Mike-Morris-cut-1_oq..-IN-MINUTES_0-00-13.610.mp3

Morris says investigators were called in after firemen found a suspicious explosive device in the Probation office…