VU Men, Women Both Lose to Rival Wabash Valley

Both The Vu Women’s And Men’s Basketball Team Lost To Their Counterparts From Wabash College At The P.e. Complex. The Number 22 Vu Lady Blazers Lost To 15th Ranked Wabash Valley 83-64. Ladellia Magget Top Vu With 21 Points. Laurhen Pickett Had 18 Points And 10 Rebounds. The Lady Blazers Fall To 24-5.

The Fifth Ranked Vu Men’s Team Lost To Wabash Valley 95-88. Chris Darrington Led The Blazers With 34 Points. Nate Hansen Tossed 17. Both The Vu Women’s And Men’s Team S Are Back In Action On Friday In A Doubleheader At Southwestern Illinois College In Belleville.

This Week’s Joash Thompson Has Been Rescheduled From Tomorrow Night To Tonight. Join Live At Mcdonald’s On Hart Street At 6:30 On Wzdm 92.1.