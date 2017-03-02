Bid Opening Set for Renovation at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary

Bids are scheduled to be opened today for five different areas of restoration for Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary School. Vincennes Community School Corporation officials have received the bids, with the opening set for two this afternoon in the Corporation’s Administrative Center.

Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary is the next school set for extensive renovation work. The contractors who are awarded the bids will start project-related jobs on the day after school lets out in May. The school improvements at Tecumseh-Harrison will continue through July of next year.

Tecumseh-Harrison is the second of the four V-C-S-C elementaries set for extensive renovation. The refurbishing of Riley Elementary was completed late last year, with extensive improvements still to come for both Vigo and Franklin Elementaries.