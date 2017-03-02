Bids are scheduled to be opened today for five different areas of restoration for Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary School. Vincennes Community School Corporation officials have received the bids, with the opening set for two this afternoon in the Corporation’s Administrative Center.
Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary is the next school set for extensive renovation work. The contractors who are awarded the bids will start project-related jobs on the day after school lets out in May. The school improvements at Tecumseh-Harrison will continue through July of next year.
Tecumseh-Harrison is the second of the four V-C-S-C elementaries set for extensive renovation. The refurbishing of Riley Elementary was completed late last year, with extensive improvements still to come for both Vigo and Franklin Elementaries.
Bid Opening Set for Renovation at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary
