Bloomfield Man Arrested for Failure to Appear

Indiana State Police arrested a Bloomfield man in Daviess County Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

25-year-old Jano Davis was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 23-year-old Cody Simmons of Washington Wednesday for Illegal Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a

Common Nuisance.

Simmons was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Casey Fleetwood of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Fleetwood was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

State Police arrested 45-year-old Tracy Grannan of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person and Public

Intoxication.

Bond was set at $10,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 41-year-old Chad Leighty of Washington Wednesday for Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle While

Intoxicated, Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Reckless Driving with Property Damage.

Leighty is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Cindy Hobert of Washington Wednesday for Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction.

Hobert was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

193 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.