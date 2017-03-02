Debris Cleanup Continues in Parts of Southern Indiana

The cleanup of debris and repair of damage caused by this week’s severe storms and tornadoes resumes today.

Most area counties suffered storm damage, but Gibson, Posey, Pike, and Dubois Counties and a few others were hit the hardest.

Several homes were damaged in those counties.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 Tornado packing winds of up to 130 miles an hour touched down in northwest Dubois County.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Lawrence County, Indiana yesterday morning.

The NWS says the EF-2 tornado hit just after 5:30 a.m. at 130 miles-per-hour.

No injuries were reported, however, there were several structures damaged.

WIN Energy REMC says the storms caused extensive damage including several broken poles, trees on the lines, and downed power lines.