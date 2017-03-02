Full Power Expected to be Restored by Tomorrow

Some WIN Energy REMC customers affected by Tuesday evening’s severe weather may be without power through Friday. The weather caused several broken poles, downed power lines, and trees on other power lines.

Early this morning, around 250 people are without power in Gibson County, with just under 100 still affected in Pike County. Also, all Knox County customers have had their power restored by WIN Energy crews.

Duke Energy has also restored power to almost all customers in and around Princeton. As of this morning, Duke crews had around 22 locations still without electricity. Both Duke Energy and WIN Energy brought in extra crews to replace or restore downed power poles and power lines.