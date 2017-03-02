KC Parks Seek Volunteers for Trail Maintenance

The Knox County Parks Department is seeking volunteers to help them clear up some of the trails at Ouabache Trails Park. The assistance is needed with the park’s busy season close at hand.

Parks Department superintendent Rama Sobhani’s view of the trail maintenance is similar to the “Adopt-a-Highway” program…

Sobhani lays out some of the work needed for the trails’ maintenance…