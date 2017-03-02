Makinzi Meurer Named Underclass Small School All-State; Other Area Girls’ Players Named Honorable Mention

Some Area Girls High School Basketball Players Have Received Recognition From The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Makinzi Meuer Of North Knox Had Been Named To The Underclass Small School All State Team. Receiving Honorable Mention All State Were Vincennes Lincoln’s Abby Haynes And Allison Hein, Rivet’s Grace Waggoner And North Knox’s Reeva Hammelman. Named To The Ibca Senior Small School All State Team Were Princeton’s Brooke James And Wood Memorial’s Brianna Maikranz. Named Honorable Mention Were Abby Cecil Of North Daviess And Felicity Graf Of Bloomfield.