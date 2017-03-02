Susie Jackson Named as Music Department Chair at Vincennes University

Vincennes University has appointed Susie Jackson as chair of the Vincennes University Department of Music. Jackson has been a V-U faculty member since 1986; she moves to her new position after serving as an associate professor and director of bands. She also received the Exemplary Service Award from the University in 2000.
Jackson is a Robinson, Illinois native. She has a master’s degree in Percussion Performance from Indiana State University.

