Vincennes University has appointed Susie Jackson as chair of the Vincennes University Department of Music. Jackson has been a V-U faculty member since 1986; she moves to her new position after serving as an associate professor and director of bands. She also received the Exemplary Service Award from the University in 2000.
Jackson is a Robinson, Illinois native. She has a master’s degree in Percussion Performance from Indiana State University.
Susie Jackson Named as Music Department Chair at Vincennes University
Vincennes University has appointed Susie Jackson as chair of the Vincennes University Department of Music. Jackson has been a V-U faculty member since 1986; she moves to her new position after serving as an associate professor and director of bands. She also received the Exemplary Service Award from the University in 2000.