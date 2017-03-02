Tips Being Accepted in Probation Department Fire Investigation

City, county, and state investigators continue to investigate a fire at the Knox County Probation Department.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are still seeking tips in the case. Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris is seeking the public’s information toward a possible arrest…

The Arson Hotline number is the same as it is for tips on three intentionally set fires that happened on Monday. At this time, authorities have not made any connections between the two incidents.