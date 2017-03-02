VPD Arrested Vincennes Man on Bond Revocation Warrant

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight on a Knox Superior Court One bond violation warrant.

Officers found 53 year-old Jeffrey Allen Johnson in the 16-hundred block of Mentor. Johnson was out on bond on a single count od conspiracy to deal in methamphetamine.

He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday afternoon following a traffic stop on Hart Street near Thompson Drive.

Officers stopped the car driven by 54 year-old Michael Lloyd Johnson. During the stop, Johnson was found to be driving while intoxicated.

Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.