13 Companies Bid on Four Categories for Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary

Thirteen different companies bid on 4 of the five areas of the coming Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary School renovation. General contracting base bids turned into the Vincennes School Corporation ranged from $3.9 Million dollars to over $4.7 Million Dollars with CDI contractors the lowest. Fire protection bids were between $213 Thousand Dollars and nearly $297 Thousand Dollars with Tri-State Fire Protection the lowest. HG Heinz of Vincennes was the lowest bidder for the plumbing, heating, and air conditioning at nearly two million Dollars. And Triple A Electric was the low bidder of $935 Thousand Dollars for electrical work. There were no bids on the elevator that will be added to the school. All bids were taken under advisement and will be awarded at the School Board meeting on March 13th.

Tecumseh-Harrison will be closed to students after the end of this semester and remain closed next school year as the work is completed. It will be the second elementary to be completely redone. Riley Elementary was refurbished last fall and students returned to classes at the beginning of this semester. Tecumseh-Harrison students will be placed around the community for their education next school year. Following the Tecumseh-Harrison work, both Vigo and Franklin Elementary schools are still scheduled to be closed to students for the 2018-2019 school year for complete renovations at those buildings.