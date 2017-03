The City of Vincennes is considering a centralized phone system to make it easier to reach various City departments. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum mentioned the need for the system as part of Monday’s State of the City address.

Vincennes City Councilman Dan Ravellette feels the system would be a long-overdue update…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/03044437/NEW0002_Dan-Ravellette-cut-1_oq...-DIRECTLY_0-00-17.998.mp3

Ravellette also believes the system would be beneficial to Vincennes citizens…