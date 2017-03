Clark Swimmers Split with Northeast Dubois

The Clark Middle School Swim Teams Competed Against Tecumseh Last Night. The Clark Boys Won Their Meet, 86-61. First Place Finishes For Clark Went To Jacob King In The 100 Im, Caleb Newman In The 50 Fly, C T Nash In Diving, Mason Harris In The 50 Back And The 200 Free Relay Team Of Ethan Hedges, Aiden Stewart, King And Julio Ramirez.

The Clark Girls Lost To Tecumseh 111-53. Firsts For Clark Went To Olivia Carie In The 200 Free, Jayda Hovland In The 100 Im And Maggie Pearce In The 50 Back.

Clark Swimmers Are Back In Action On Tuesday At Home With Northeast Dubois.