Dinner with Lothian Skelton Set for March 7th

Vincennes University is offering a unique dinner with Lothian Skelton on Tuesday, March seventh. The dinner will be held at the Skelton Center– the building named for her late husband, Red Skelton. Following the death of the entertainer, Lothian Skelton donated five million dollars worth of Red’s personal and show business items to the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy. Red Skelton was born in Vincennes in 1913; his boyhood home was on Lyndale Avenue- near the current Vincennes University campus.

Tickets are 25 dollars each, and are available through the end of the day today. Ticket purchases are available through the Skelton Center Box Office by calling 812-888-2105.