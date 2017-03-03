First Friday Art Walk Tonight in Downtown Vincennes

Four Vincennes art galleries will be open from five to eight this evening as part of the First Friday Art Walk. The involved galleries include the Northwest Territory Art Guild and the Open Gallery– both in the 300-block of Main Street; Art Space Vincennes in the 500-block of Main Street; and the Shircliff Gallery of Art at Vincennes University.

Art Space Vincennes will feature the paintings of 2 Leafs- father and son Bill and Gwaylon Leaf of Las Vegas. The Open Gallery will feature the work of local artist Chelsea Niehaus; and the Northwest Territory Art Guild’s featured artist is Julie London-Meddes (MED-dess). Finally, the Shircliff Gallery of Art’s feature is “I Feel No Paint II”; the paintings of Indiana University artist Caleb Weintraub.

A First Friday reception will also be held at Art Space Vincennes. The public is invited to visit any or all the galleries as part of the First Friday Art Walk.