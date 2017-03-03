Gibson County Road Closed Today

A Gibson County road will be closed throughout today for Duke Energy equipment maintenance.

Gibson County Road East 250 South will be closed from eight this morning to eight this evening to allow for the maintenance. The road will be affected from Gibson County Road South 75 East to South 175 East.

Duke crews have been in southern Gibson County the last few days to repair power poles and power lines affected by Tuesday’s storm. Parts of that area are still recovering from damage caused by the severe weather.