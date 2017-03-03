Flaget Elementary in Vincennes will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, March ninth. The kindergarten enrollment event will be held at the school at 800 Vigo Street.
The roundup itself is scheduled from five to six p-m, with an information session to start at five-15 p-m. Children are not required to attend, but are welcome to come to the roundup.
Any children who are Indiana residents who will be five years-old by August first of this year are eligible for Kindergarten. Anyone wishing to register a Kindergartener at Rivet should bring their child’s birth certificate and shots record to the event.
Kindergarten Roundup Set for March 9th at Vincennes’ Flaget Elementary
Flaget Elementary in Vincennes will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, March ninth. The kindergarten enrollment event will be held at the school at 800 Vigo Street.