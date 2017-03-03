Kindergarten Roundup Set for March 9th at Vincennes’ Flaget Elementary

Flaget Elementary in Vincennes will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, March ninth. The kindergarten enrollment event will be held at the school at 800 Vigo Street.

The roundup itself is scheduled from five to six p-m, with an information session to start at five-15 p-m. Children are not required to attend, but are welcome to come to the roundup.

Any children who are Indiana residents who will be five years-old by August first of this year are eligible for Kindergarten. Anyone wishing to register a Kindergartener at Rivet should bring their child’s birth certificate and shots record to the event.