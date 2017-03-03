Knox, Daviess Counties Named as Best Homebuying Areas in Indiana

Knox and Daviess Counties have been listed as two of Indiana’s best places to buy a home. In a recent survey by the group SmartAsset, Daviess County is tied for fourth, and Knox county tied for sixth, in amount of time to break even in buying a home.

Among the top ten, SmartAsset showed Knox County with the cheapest average home price, at 133-thousand, 372 dollars. Smart Asset also showed Knox County with the cheapest average mortgage as well, at 335 dollars per month. Daviess County was second on the list in both areas; the survey showed Daviess County’s average mortgage at 426 dollars, with an average home price at 165-thousand, 571 dollars.

Floyd and Franklin counties tied for top spot in shortest amount of time to break-even on a mortgage. Daviess County tied with Posey and Ripley counties in third, while the survey showed Knox County tied with Porter, Monroe, Elkhart, and Ohio counties tied for sixth.