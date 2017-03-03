Knox and Daviess Counties have been listed as two of Indiana’s best places to buy a home. In a recent survey by the group SmartAsset, Daviess County is tied for fourth, and Knox county tied for sixth, in amount of time to break even in buying a home.
Among the top ten, SmartAsset showed Knox County with the cheapest average home price, at 133-thousand, 372 dollars. Smart Asset also showed Knox County with the cheapest average mortgage as well, at 335 dollars per month. Daviess County was second on the list in both areas; the survey showed Daviess County’s average mortgage at 426 dollars, with an average home price at 165-thousand, 571 dollars.
Floyd and Franklin counties tied for top spot in shortest amount of time to break-even on a mortgage. Daviess County tied with Posey and Ripley counties in third, while the survey showed Knox County tied with Porter, Monroe, Elkhart, and Ohio counties tied for sixth.
Knox, Daviess Counties Named as Best Homebuying Areas in Indiana
Knox and Daviess Counties have been listed as two of Indiana’s best places to buy a home. In a recent survey by the group SmartAsset, Daviess County is tied for fourth, and Knox county tied for sixth, in amount of time to break even in buying a home.