Three Knox County Teams Enter Tournament Action Tonight

It’s Sectional Semi Final Night In The Indiana Boys High School Basketball Tournament Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Will Try To Advance To Tomorrow Night’s Title Game With A Win Over Princeton Tonight. The Two Teams Met During The Regular Season With Princeton Coming Away With A Six Point Victory.

The Alices Take A Record Of 9-15 Into The Game While Princeton Is 10-13. The Game Should Tip Around 7:30 And You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm. The First Game At 6 Will Match Jasper Against Pike Central.

South Knox And North Knox Will Battle Each Other In The Second Semi Final Game At The Eastern Greene Class 2a Sectional. The Spartans Are 17-6 Heading Into The Contest While North Knox Is 6-17. The Game Will Tip At Around 7:30 And You Can Hear The Game On Fm 97.7 Waov And On Wuzr 105.7fm. The First Game At Eastern Greene At 6 Pm Has Barr-reeve Playing Mitchell.

In Other Sectionals Tonight:

At The Evansville North Class 4a Sectional, Evansville Harrison Plays Evansville Reitz And Evansville North Takes On Castle.

At The Boonville Class 3a Sectional, Heritage Hills Plays Mount Vernon And Evansville Memorial Plays Evansville Bosse.

In Class 2a Action At Southridge, South Spencer Plays Evansville Mater Dei And Tell City Takes On Forest Park

North Daviess Class A Action Has Washington Catholic Playing Shoals And Loogootee Plays North Daviess.

At The Wood Memorial Class A Sectional, Evansville Day Plays Wood Memorial And Tecumseh Takes On Northeast Dubois.

At The White River Valley Class A Sectional, Emienence Plays Wrv And Shakamak Plays Bloomfield.

All Of Tonight Winners Move On To Sectional Championship Games Tomorrow Night .

The Vincennes University Women’s And Mens Teams Are In Action On The Road Tonight As They Travels To Belleville, Illinois To Take On Southwestern Illinois.