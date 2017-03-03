Vincennes Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman this morning following a traffic stop in the 700-block of Scott Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 43 year-old Melissa Sheren. During the stop, police found methamphetamine in her possession.

Sheren was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday on a Knox Superior Court Two failure to appear warrant.

39 year-old Brandy King was found to be wanted on the warrant. King’s original charge was for driving while suspended; that case was filed in August of last year.

King is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

A Lexington, Kentucky woman turned herself in at the Knox County Jail last night for failure to appear on a charge of theft.

25 year-old Taylor Hanby faces the theft count in Knox Circuit Court; the case was filed in May of last year. She also faces a related charge of probation violation.

Hanby is being held without bond in Knox County Jail.