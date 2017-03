Police dogs and handlers from all over will gather in Vincennes this weekend for a weekend of competition. The competition is being sponsored by the Vincennes City Police Department.

V-P-D Chief Dusty Luking says the K-9 event has a unique title…

Chief Luking expects a good number of dogs– and dog handlers– in town this weekend for the competition…

Competition events will be held throughout the City of Vincennes over the weekend.