Prayer and Indiana Basketball: A Tradition That Keeps On Living

While some places would frown upon the topic of prayer in school, two teams in Southwestern Indiana are always giving thanks to God for their abilities on the floor in win and defeat.

Barr-Reeve High School in South Eastern Daviess County is in the heart of Amish Country. Every night at the game, public address announcer Albert Kavenaugh will lead the crowd in prayer prior to the Star Spangled Banner. Over the years, Barr-Reeve has had success in both boys and girls basketball making runs for the IHSAA State Title.

South Knox High School in Southern Knox County is a very tight knit community, even though they are a combination of Fritchton, Wheatland, Monroe City, Decker, and Decker Chapel. South Knox may have not been as successful as Barr-Reeve when it comes to sports, but the Spartans are about as consistent as Barr-Reeve when it comes to successful teams.

Barr-Reeve and South Knox met in the Sectional Championship at Eastern Greene High School in Cincinnati, Indiana. The two teams met twice earlier in the season, once at the North Daviess Classic in Odon and in the regular season at Barr-Reeve. The Vikings won both of those matchups. South Knox had chances in both of those games to pull out the victory, but Barr-Reeve found a way to pick up the win. This time, South Knox did what they had to do to earn the victory, and the 2A Sectional.

After the game, they did cut down the nets and celebrate the occasion, but they did not forget the tradition. Afterwards, as a team, the Spartans bowed down and gave thanks to God for their accomplishments.

Prayer and Indiana Basketball were highlighted together in the movie Hoosiers released roughly 30 years ago. Strap was a preacher’s son and always believed in prayer before, during, and after the game. Furthermore, the community was in community similar to how it is in the South Knox area. There are many characteristics that draw the South Knox community and Hoosiers together. I will let you figure that one out on your own however.

The Spartans will continue on in the tournament as they will take on the Raiders of South Ripley at 10 AM Saturday Morning.