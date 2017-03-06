Drivers Preparing for March 13th Road Closing at Second and Niblack

Work is scheduled to begin a week from today– Monday, March 13th– on Vincennes’ 2nd Street/Niblack Boulevard intersection reconstruction project.

The intersection will be closed for up to one year for the reconstruction of the intersection, railroad crossing, bridge, and floodwall.

The detour for 2nd Street will be Executive Boulevard to 6th Street to Minneapolis Avenue.

The detour for Niblack Boulevard will be Oliphant Drive to Minneapolis Avenue.

A four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of 2nd and Minneapolis.