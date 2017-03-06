Farmers Praising Executive Order Scaling Back Waters of the U-S

Many American farmers are praising an executive order rolling back regulations under the Waters of the U-S Act. Many farmers have disagreed with the controversial rule, since they feel it is an over-reach into their farms and properties.

Agricultural expert Ray Gasser feels many farmers are environmentally conscious– but that the Act goes too far. Gasser believes local ordinances are best when it comes to effective water quality regulation.

Some Democrats– including U-S Senator Joe Donnelly– are also glad to see many of the Waters of the U-S regulations repealed.