Fern Lucile Theriac, 93, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:20 AM March 4, 2017 at Villages at Oakridge in Washington.

She was born December 23, 1923 in Widowville, Ohio to Howard Daniel and Edna Ruth (Hershey) Baker.

Fern retired from South Knox as the school nurse. Previously she had been county health nurse and also worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, especially rose gardening, and doing genealogy research work, and was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church. Fern was a 1941 graduate of Ashland High School, the Ashland School of Nursing in 1945, and received her Masters degree from the University of Evansville. She served as First Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corp. during WWII serving at Camp Atterbury, Fort Benjamin Harrison, and Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Surviving are her son, Tim Theriac and his wife Lane of LaPorte; her brother, Robert Baker of Camarillo, CA; two sisters, Trudy Lee of Canfield, OH, and Jeanne Schlabaugh of Oregon, OH; one grandchild, Regis Theriac and his wife Lyla of Wheatland; and two great grandchildren, Sam and Francis Theriac.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Regis Theriac whom she met and wed in Denver on June 7, 1945, and preceded her on February 28, 2003; three brothers, Marion, Dwight, and Mervin Theriac; and three sisters, Helen Walters, Cleo Young, and Bernice Young.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 11, 2017 at 1:30 pm at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Ron Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com