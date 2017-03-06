Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a traffic stop at Second and Minneapolis.
Officers found cause to stop 48 year-old Jonathan Lee near the corner of Second and Minneapolis. Authorities found Lee was driving with a point one-seven blood alcohol content– over twice the legal driving limit. He is also charged with being a habitual traffic violator.
Lee has bonded out of the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man for DUI on Sunday
