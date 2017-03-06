James L. “Binky” Brink, 68, of Lawrenceville, IL passed away Sunday March 5, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN.

Born July 25, 1948 in Lawrenceville, IL, he was the son of Clay and Vashti (Correll) Brink.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Lawrenceville High School. He worked at the Texaco Refinery for 16 years. He then worked as a truck driver for Jefferson Trucking until retirement. He had worked other numerous jobs in the area. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Elks, Moose, Eagles and the VFW.

Survivors include Jim’s significant other: Sue Miller of Lawrenceville, IL two daughters: Francie Lee Shoulders and her Fiancé’ Leo Stoltz Jr. of Palestine, IL, Jeri Lee Bantican and her husband Neil of Palestine, IL, a sister: Judy McKinstry of Lawrenceville, IL, five grandchildren: Ashlee Crump and her husband Joey of Lawrenceville, IL, Jami Deckard and her husband Jared of Robinson, IL, Erica Schwartz and her husband Ryan of Lawrenceville, IL, Dallas Daugherty and his wife Sarah of Palestine, IL, Blaze Elder of Palestine, IL, and seven great-grandchildren: Easton and Kynlee Crump, Adalynn Deckard, Rylee, Ky lee and Braxton Schwartz, and Leighton Daugherty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Robert, Dale and Max Brink, and four sisters: Lucille Osmon, Beulah Brink, Ruth McKinney, and Nancy Eagleson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 5:00pm at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home. Visitation is also Wednesday from 3:00pm until the service hour of 5:00pm Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be given to the Wesleyan Christian Church or to Good Samaritan Hospice.

