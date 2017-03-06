Janet Lee Hendrickson Dorney, 46, formerly of Vincennes, passed away February 28, 2017 at her residence in Evansville, IN. Janet was born July 17, 1971 in Scranton, PA the daughter of Mary Hendrickson Pickel and her stepfather, Howard Pickel. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and Vincennes University where she attained her Certified Nursing Assistant/Medical Assistant degree. She worked at Park Terrace Village Nursing Center. She is survived by her husband, Elton Dorney of Springfield, Mo. Her children Zachary Dorney of Springfield, Mo, Casey Pittman of Bicknell, IN, Michael Grove of Vincennes, IN. He grandchildren, Skyler Groves, Jaden Groves, Aerianna Pittman, Miles Patton and Zephram Patton. Her mother, Mary Hendrickson Pickel of Vincennes, her brothers, Troy Pickel and Rick Pickel of Vincennes, her sisters, Theresa Moore of Libertyville, IN and Dana Hendrickson of Vincennes. Her friend, Lee “Jack” Rothrock of Evansville, IN. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Howard Pickel and a brother. Funeral services will be conducted Monday March 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Jason Kolb officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the donor’s charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com