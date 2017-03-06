KC Development Corporation to Hold Banquet Meeting at Vincennes University

The Knox County Development Corporation will hold its annual banquet meeting on Wednesday at Vincennes University.

The banquet will feature keynote speaker Jim Schellinger. K-C-D-C director Kent Utt says Schellinger is part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Cabinet…

Utt also knows Schellinger was impressed with Vincennes on his last visit to the city in 2016…

A crowd of around 250 to 300 is expected at Wednesday’s annual K-C-D-C event. More information is available by calling the K-C-D-C office at 812-886-6993.