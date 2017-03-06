Kelly McAloon, 57, of 12222 Lake Lawrence Blvd, Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

He was born June 3, 1959 in San Diego, California to Virginia (Graham) McAloon and Thomas McAloon.

Kelly enjoyed photography, traveling, gardening, and wildflowers.

Surviving is his lifelong companion, Ken Fortner of Lake Lawrence; his mother, Virginia McAloon of St. George, Utah; his brother, Danny McAloon of San Diego; and nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Goodwin Funeral Home.