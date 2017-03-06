Knox County Saturation Patrol Leads to Arrests

Four people were arrested during a saturation patrol in Knox County over the weekend.

Officers issued 14 traffic tickets, 47 warnings, arrested three impaired drivers and arrested one person on several drug offenses.

One driver had a blood alcohol content of .37%.

26-year-old Zachary Adams of Bruceville was arrested for DUI with a Blood Alcohol Content of .11%.

43-year-old Brian Roberts of Vincennes was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content of .15%.

63-year-old William Cox of Vincennes is facing a preliminary charge of DUI with a BAC of .37%.

41-year-old Kathryn Sutton of Bridgeport, Illinois is facing preliminary charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.