Four people were arrested during a saturation patrol in Knox County over the weekend.
Officers issued 14 traffic tickets, 47 warnings, arrested three impaired drivers and arrested one person on several drug offenses.
One driver had a blood alcohol content of .37%.
26-year-old Zachary Adams of Bruceville was arrested for DUI with a Blood Alcohol Content of .11%.
43-year-old Brian Roberts of Vincennes was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content of .15%.
63-year-old William Cox of Vincennes is facing a preliminary charge of DUI with a BAC of .37%.
41-year-old Kathryn Sutton of Bridgeport, Illinois is facing preliminary charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Knox County Saturation Patrol Leads to Arrests
