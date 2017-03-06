National Weather Service Releases More Information on Last Week’s Tornado in Gibson and Posey Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a report on last week’s tornado that tore through Posey and Gibson Counties in Indiana.

The tornado passed into northern Posey County from Illinois. It damaged numerous trees, damaged or destroyed some barns, damaged about a dozen homes, including one house that was shifted off

of the foundation.

One person, who was camping, was injured.

The tornado crossed Interstate 64 near the 10 mile marker, and crossed over into Gibson County.

In Gibson County, the tornado damaged or destroyed 106 structures.

Of these, 26 were destroyed, 21 suffered major damage, 26 suffered minor damage, and 33 had minimal damage.

At least one person was injured in Gibson County.