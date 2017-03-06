Rose Marie Summers, 80, of Bicknell, IN, passed away Monday March 6, 2017 at 1:21 AM CST at the Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. Rose was born February 3, 1937 in Bicknell, IN the daughter of Walter and Capitola O’Dell Harting. She was a graduate of Bicknell High School, and retired from Prestolite Battery. She held memberships in the Royal Oak Church, Bicknell Nazarene and a former member of the Bruceville VFW. She married Billy Jack Summers and he preceded her in death in 1971. She is survived by her children, Dora Lee Smith, and her husband Daniel of Bicknell, Penny D. Smith of Terre Haute, IN and Debra Lynn Hill, and her husband Steve of Bicknell, IN. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Billy Joe Harting, and his wife Jo of Eaton, IN, Her sisters, Helen Chambers of Odon, IN and Elsie McTaggart, and her husband Dwayne of Shelbyville, IN. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Summers, a son, John Elmer Summers, a grandson, Michael C. Smith, her parents, Walter and Capitola Harting, a brother Jackie Lee Harting, her sisters, Jo Ella Swann, Shelby Jean Junod and Phyllis Ann Giger. Funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel with Pastor Matt Hoffman officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Edwardsport IOOF cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Good Samaritan Hospital Cancer Center or the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com