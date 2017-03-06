Vincennes Utilities Working Through Drier Than Normal Flood Season

Vincennes Utilities officials are working their way through a drier-than normal beginning to the month of March. Usually, this is the season of high water on the Wabash River. However, Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says in recent years, the Wabash River levels haven’t followed the traditional seasons. Bouchie says even with the weather changes, this is still the most critical time to watch for high water on the Wabash River.

A lack of snow melt from northern Indiana is one of the factors causing the Wabash River levels to be lower than normal this year.