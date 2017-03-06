VPD Checking Burglary at Ninth Street Home

Vincennes City Police are checking on a burglary reported yesterday afternoon at a home in the 800-block of North Ninth Street.

Michael Gilmore told police someone broke into his location sometime after February 19th. Police found the burglar had entered the home by forcing open a door; the suspect stole various items, including a stereo, tools, and computer equipment. Authorities estimate the stolen items’ value at over one-thousand dollars.

Police are still seeking suspects in the case.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on warrants for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Officers found 25 year-old Eli Thompson at an apartment in the 200-block of Buntin. Both charges were filed against him in Knox Superior Court One in late January of 2016.

Thompson was booked into the Knox County Jail on five thousand dollars bond.