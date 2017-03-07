Anderson’s in Bicknell New U-Haul Rental Location

Anderson’s in Bicknell has announced its partnership with U-Haul starting immediately. The Anderson’s U-Haul location will be at 325 West Eleventh Street in Bicknell.

The U-Haul’s hours of operation will be nine a-m to five p-m weekdays, nine a-m to six p-m on Fridays, and nine a-m to three p-m on Saturdays. After hours drop off will also be available.

The new U-Haul location will offer trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental, and in-store pickup.