Area Dog Teams Do Well in Weekend Competition

Three dogs and their handlers received awards during the weekend’s Vincennes City Police “Smell-Off.” Crown Point K-9 “Bandit” and handler Jeff Eldridge won the competition. Second place went to Washington Police K-9 Diesel and handler Case Cummings, while third police was Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 Harley and handler Bob Klein.
Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking says many of the dogs used in police work come from far away…
Luking also knows a matching system starts a training process for the dog– and his handler…
Around 30 dogs and their human handlers took part in the weekend competition at locations around Vincennes.