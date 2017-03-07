Area Dog Teams Do Well in Weekend Competition

Three dogs and their handlers received awards during the weekend’s Vincennes City Police “Smell-Off.” Crown Point K-9 “Bandit” and handler Jeff Eldridge won the competition. Second place went to Washington Police K-9 Diesel and handler Case Cummings, while third police was Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 Harley and handler Bob Klein.

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking says many of the dogs used in police work come from far away…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/07053758/NEW0000_Dusty-Luking-cut-1_oq...-DRUG-SITUATIONS_0-00-15.752.mp3

Luking also knows a matching system starts a training process for the dog– and his handler…