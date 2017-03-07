Area school superintendents across the 39th State Senate District are heading to Switz City today for an education summit. The summit will feature Washington State Senator Eric Bassler, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick. The 39th District includes parts of Knox and other area counties.
The meeting is expected to last around 90 minutes. It is also expected to cover various education issues.
Area School Superintendents to Meet in Switz City
